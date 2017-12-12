Why Sunderland have to toughen up mentally if they are to end home hoodoo against Fulham

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light on Saturday against Fulham and the question the fans are asking is can Sunderland finally get that home win so desperately needed or will the players find yet another ridiculous way to throw it all away?

Until Sunderland finally end that winless run, it will hang heavily over the players adding to the pressure, as they know every time they step out at home and fail they will just be further breaking an unwanted record we already own.

Fulham are another team in mid-table that should be a winnable game for Sunderland but they will come to Wearside and expect at least a point.

Why shouldn’t they, as like every other club they will be well aware of Sunderland’s home hoodoo and the players’ fragile confidence in front of their own fans.

I really thought in the last home game against Reading – Chris Coleman’s first in charge at the Stadium of Light – he would be able to change the mindset but the madness continued with a needless Callum McManaman sending off costing Sunderland dear.

So now, hopefully, Chris has learned what he is up against and gets things right in his second home appearance.

It really is time the players started showing the mental strength and resolve they have shown on the road as game after game, limited opposition has turned up on our own patch and haven’t had to do a great deal to leave with at least a point – or more usually three – and I still don’t believe that teams like Millwall, QPR, Bolton, Reading etc have better players, yet we still can’t get that elusive home win.