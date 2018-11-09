Why Sunderland boss Jack Ross didn't win the League One Manager of the Month award

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has missed out on the October League One Manager of the Month award - which has been won by Coventry City's Mark Robins.

The Black Cats won four of their five league games last month and only dropped points after drawing 2-2 with Peterborough at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland then claimed four consecutive victories, against Bradford, Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Southend, to end October just one point outside the automatic promotion places.

But despite the Wearsiders' impressive form, the EFL's judging panel chose Robins over Ross.

The Sky Blues won five of their six league games in October, after losing to Portsmouth, to climb from 12th to seventh in the table.

Sunderland's postponed game against Blackpool meant Ross' side played one less game than Coventry, which may have influenced the panel's decision.

George Burley, chair of the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, has been impressed at how the Sky Blues have adapted to the division, following their promotion from League Two last season.

“Mark (Robins) has got Coventry City quickly adjusted to playing in a league above and they won all five of their last matches in October," said Burley.

“These included great away wins against Charlton, Southend and Bradford which shows they will be likely contenders for another promotion this season.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “After gaining promotion last season, Mark Robins would have been after much more than simply surviving in League One this time around.

“Five straight wins for the first time in 20 years has the Sky Blues looking up the table and thriving at this level.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies added: “Mark Robins’ Coventry team won five on the bounce in October to propel themselves up to eight place in the table.

“The Sky Blues are now firmly in Play-Off contention and are 9/1 for back to back promotions. Any relegation worries have been eased with them now priced at 40/1 to go back down to League Two.”