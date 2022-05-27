Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Baraclough’s side will play four matches next month, starting with a home game against Greece on Tuesday, June 2.

Northern Ireland will also play two fixtures against Cyprus, either side of a trip to Kosovo, during the upcoming internationals.

Hume, 20, was called up to the last Northern Ireland squad and made his senior debut after coming off the bench in a friendly match against Hungary.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans.

Several senior players have been left out, though.

A Northern Ireland press release said: “Missing out this time are Watford defender Craig Cathcart, Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas, Wigan striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, Rotherham wing-back Shane Ferguson, Shrewsbury defender Tom Flanagan, Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy and HJK Helsinki goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

“They are absent due to a mixture of club commitments, injury or fatigue after a gruelling season.”

Ross Stewart can be a threat for Scotland

Another Sunderland player who has been called up by his country is striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart could make his international debut when Scotland face Ukraine in a World Cup play-off match next month, and former Celtic frontman Craig Beattie is a fan of the 25-year-old.

“I’m a big fan of Ross Stewart and have been for a long time,” Beattie told the Daily Record.

“He’s gone to Sunderland and he is on a high after scoring in the play-off final to get them into the Championship.

“He's tall, strong, quick, good with the ball at his feet and a good finisher, what more can you ask?

“People will pay big money for someone with those attributes.

“He’s a threat there’s no doubt about it and he’s a different option and someone the Ukraine players probably won’t come up against too often.”

Former Sunderland defender retires

Finally, former Sunderland defender Paul McShane has announced his retirement from the game.

The 36-year-old has spent the past year with Manchester United, playing for their under-23s side in a player/coaching role.

McShane played against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

"I’m calling it a day playing now. I’ve had 20 years playing and I’ve come back into the club as a player-coach in the Under-23s," McShane said.

"It’s been a great year and great experience but now it’s time to fully focus on the next stage of my career, which will be in coaching. It’s amazing how things work out. It’s a great way to end my career, to come back here and help the future generation with their careers.