Why Stewart Donald thinks Sunderland fans are 'magnificent' but 'a little bit mad'

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has once again praised the club's fans for their 'magnificent' support.

Despite cold and wet conditions, 30,039 fans (1,525 away supporters) attended Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over Barnsely at the Stadium of Light.

The result meant Jack Ross' side stayed second in League One, but kept the pressure on league leaders Portsmouth.

After the game, Donald tweeted: "@SunderlandAFC fans are simply the best.

"Almost 30,000 again for a midweek game where the weather could so easily have put you off coming.

"Your support is absolutely magnificent - and a little bit mad - which is why this club is so special. Thank you yet again."

The Black Cats are two points ahead of third-place Luton Town, with a game in hand.

Ross' men will now make another trip to Walsall on Saturday, following their 2-2 draw last weekend, for an FA Cup second-round clash.

Sunderland director Charlie Methven has also challenged fans to break the 40,000-barrier for the Boxing Day home game against Bradford.

"I hope and believe that the Lads will make it a happy festive season on Wearside," Methven wrote in the Red & White programme.

"We - fans, directors and staff - also have our part to play, though.

"That is why I have set SAFC a target of becoming the first Third Division club in almost 40 years to notch a home attendance of 40,000, against Bradford City on Boxing Day."



