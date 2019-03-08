Why out-of-form and illness-ravaged Wycombe could still spring a shock against Sunderland

Sunderland will look to take another step towards promotion when they face Wycombe Wanderers this weekend - but what should they expect?

The Black Cats are in a fine vein of form and will look to keep the pressure on League One’s top two when they make a first-ever visit to Adams Park.

But Gareth Ainsworth’s side cannot be taken lightly, with Sunderland set to be in for a tough afternoon.

So what should they expect from the Chairboys? We take a look at the opposition in our detailed scout report:

What system will Wycombe Wanderers play?

Wycombe Wanderers tend to operate in a 4-3-3 system - but have been willing to adapt throughout the campaign.

Ainsworth has often used variations of that formation to match-up with opponents or to exploit potential weaknesses.

It would therefore be no surprise if he tweaks things slightly when the Black Cats come to town on Saturday.

Indeed, Wanderers played a diamond midfield in their last outing and could look to do similar again.

Who are Wycombe Wanderers’ key players?

Perhaps the most notable name in the Wycombe squad is that of Adebayo Akinfenwa - the well-built ‘Beast’ who has been prolific in the lower leagues.

He tends to operate in the central striking role, and is assisted by the lively Alex Samuel.

In midfielder, former Notts County man Curtis Thompson will prove a tenacious opponent while Matt Bloomfield will offer a wealth of experience.

Former Southampton youngster Jason McCarthy is one to watch at the back having put in a series of commanding performances during this campaign.

Do Wycombe Wanderers have any injury worries?

Yes, Wycombe could be missing several key players for the visit of Sunderland.

Ainsworth revealed earlier this week that illness has crept into his ranks, meaning that he could be without up to three players against the Black Cats.

While the trio may not start, they could be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Who is Wycombe Wanderers’ manager and what can we expect from them?

Former QPR midfielder Gareth Ainsworth has been in charge at Adams Park since 2012 - having initially taken charge on a caretaker basis.

He helped steer club away from relegation to the National League before sealing promotion to League One having transformed the club’s fortunes.

His side are strong at the back and lively in the final third - as evidenced when Sunderland faced them at the Stadium of Light in December.

What form have Wycombe Wanderers been in?

Wycombe’s recent form has been poor, with the side winless in their last six having lost their most recent four outings.

But some perspective is required - during this spell, Wanderers faced promotion-chasing Barnsley, Luton and Peterborough in what has proved to be a tough run of fixtures.

So don’t look too much into the form guide - the Chairboys are still capable of springing a shock.

Last six: LLLLDD