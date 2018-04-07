Why Max Stryjek won’t be challenging for Sunderland No 1 spot yet, despite goalkeeper problems

Chris Coleman says Sunderland youngster Max Stryjek is not yet ready for first team football at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old Polish goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut but Sunderland’s persistent problems between the goalposts have sparked calls from some supporters for him to be given an opportunity.

The Black Cats have changed their goalkeeper on six occasions this season, with Robbin Ruiter, Jason Steele and Lee Camp all struggling to claim the No 1 spot.

Stryjek had a short spell on loan at League Two side Accrington Stanley earlier in the season but it was curtailed by injury with him having made just ??? appearances.

And Coleman thinks the youngster needs more experience before he is ready to challenge for a first-team spot at Sunderland.

He said: “If I thought he was ready I would try him, but there are certain things that he needs to do before he plays.

“He’s been out on loan and did OK, but I don’t think he’s ready to play for us yet.

“We’ve got Lee and Jason and it has been up and down for the pair of them, they’ve had their critics. But I don’t think Max is at that level yet with his experience that he comes in and plays for us, certainly not in the position that we’re in.

“I think he’s got certain things to do before he reaches that.”

Camp is likely to continue in goal for Saturday’s trip to Leeds United after Coleman defended his performance in the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Coleman said: “I think we’re looking at the crosses in the box and we’re not sure. One of them was a great ball. I don’t think there’s much he could have done about that.

“He was all right the other night [against Derby]. Sometimes we don’t help him. In certain things we do we invite pressure.

“But looking at the defeat, I don’t think I could say it was his fault.”