Why Lee Cattermole is so important to Sunderland plus Simon Grayson on his return to management

Chris Coleman has hailed the impact of Lee Cattermole after he helped inspire the comeback against Bristol City.

Cattermole's second half performance typified the spirit and drive Coleman wants to see in the last 15 games.

"You know about Lee Cattermole when he’s not there," Coleman said.

"He’s a miss. He takes loads of flak because he has been here a long time, he’s as North East boy and he’s been relegated with us and he’s been the captain and so, when he makes mistakes, it’s maybe because he never ducks a thing.

"He is probably on the ball more than most, but, in the second half, he drove it from the centre of the park. That aggression he had and that driving on the dragging players around was vital.

"We’ve got some new faces and some young players and the senior boys need to lead. And tell them where and when because half the time they can’t hear what I’m saying on the other side of the pitch.

"Even the boys close to me sometimes can’t hear me. It has to be driven from on the pitch.

"The second-half revival came from him Catts – he led the charge. “He will play a vital role in the rest of the season, but they have all got to take the responsibility.

"They have to follow his example. Just don’t duck it, not be afraid.

"Don’t be frightened. Of what? Let’s say the worst-case scenario happens and you lose a game of football, it can be worse than that if you don’t show up. “That is the worst-case scenario because that feeling is dreadful."

Simon Grayson is back in management at Bradford City

Ex-Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has revealed he turned down offers from elsewhere before agreeing to take charge at League one Bradford City.

Grayson was sacked by Sunderland in October after a run of just one league win in 15 Championship games, with the Black Cats in the relegation zone.

Grayson is back in football after a three-month break and is aiming to win promotion with Bradford, currently sixth in the third tier.

Other clubs known to have had an interest in Grayson were MK Dons and Bury.

Grayson said: "Since I left Sunderland, I’ve had many opportunities to go to different clubs but I feel this is the right one for me at this moment in time.

"I am fully aware of the size of the club, the fanbase here, and the level of expectancy. Myself and Glynn Snodin are coming here with one aim, and this is to get promoted.

"Having brought clubs here as an opposition manager in the past and being quite close living in the area, I know all about this football club.

"It has a fantastic fan-base who are desperate to see the club do well. The club has had success over the last eighteen months in terms of their league position.

"We are coming here to hopefully get it over the line and then see where the club can go in the future."

Grayson was appointed successor to David Moyes’ following relegation from the Premier League.