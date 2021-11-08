Pressure has increased on the Black Cats in recent weeks after heavy defeats against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as an FA Cup loss against League Two side Mansfield.

Lee Johnson’s side were booed off the pitch against The Stags and will need a response when they return to league action against Ipswich on November 20.

Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, has been absent with a hamstring injury in recent weeks but did make his first start since September against Mansfield.

"It was a difficult game to be fair and they played the conditions well,” said the striker.

“It’s just hard to take at the moment and we didn’t really create much but they played the game well and at the end of the day we just have to stay positive and bring it back the next game.

“When they score early, that’s something I always say: try and score early and build from there.

“That’s what they did and caused us quite a bit of trouble from second balls. I think we need to improve on second balls and the dirty side of the game.”

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland.

Despite the increasing pressure, Broadhead, 23, believes his loan spell at Sunderland can stand him in good stead for future challenges.

"I want to feel pressure. I want to feel the lows and the highs as a football player so you have to expect that at this club,” he added.

“I want to experience everything in football.”

The striker, who had just started to hit form with goals against Wigan and Cheltenham before his injury setback, also has confidence in his new side despite recent results.

“You just have to believe in what the manager says and in your team-mates, believe in what we are doing,” he said.

“I’m sure we will get it right.”

Broadhead hopes he’ll be able to play a part against Bradford in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday, though the Black Cats have already progressed to the knockout stage of the competition.

