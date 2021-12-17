The 27-year-old didn’t have a club when his Black Cats contract expired in 2020, and was close to moving abroad before being offered a short-term deal at Boro.

Watmore’s impressive form earned him a longer contract at the Riverside, while he’s recently started all five games under new boss Chris Wilder.

It comes after months of training on his own during the first lockdown in the hope a club would take a chance on him – following multiple long-term injury setbacks at Sunderland.

Former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore playing for Middlesbrough.

When asked by the Echo if he thought he would reach the position he’s in, the striker replied: “Probably not.

“I believed in myself but at the same time, after everything I had been through injury-wise, I didn’t know if my body was going to hold up to it.

“I just didn’t know the standard I would get back to so the honest answer is it’s been an amazing 12 months personally and I’ve achieved more than I thought I would have done. At the same time you have to have that belief in yourself.

“There were times when you doubt yourself of course along the journey because it has been a tricky journey at times.

"I did a lot of the 5k and 10k challenges to try and get my best PB and best time.

“That got me fitter and fitter and was something I enjoyed to push against myself and push against my own time, because I didn’t have anyone to train with.

“It was something I really worked on.”

Watmore spent seven years at Sunderland after joining the club in 2013 and, despite the challenges, still has fond memories of his time on Wearside.

“I’m still incredibly grateful for that time,” said the forward.

“It was a great club and they treated me really well, obviously I would have liked it to go different ways of course but that’s life.

“Before that I was playing non-league football so I learnt a lot about myself during that time and grew into the person I am which I’m very grateful for as well.”

Watmore has been playing in more of a central role at Boro, and believes the switch is getting the best out of him.

“I think my movement off the ball and getting into spaces has really improved.

“I think I am making good runs in behind and finding space, I’m always trying to be a threat where I can be and am learning how to combine that with linking play and holding that kind of central position.

“I’m never going to win the ball up in the air, that’s not my game being back to goal. Defenders are just a lot bigger and stronger.

“What I can do is work to my strengths, which is my movement, pace and energy, and use that to get in good positions.

“That’s something I think I have really improved in the past few months is my movement off the ball.”

