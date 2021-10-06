The 31-year-old missed the last round of international fixtures in August with a hamstring issue but has featured for Sunderland since then, starting the league games against Cheltenham and Portsmouth.

Northern Ireland will face Switzerland and Bulgaria in this month’s World Cup qualifiers and have a growing list of injuries.

That has meant Sunderland’s Carl Winchester has earned an international call-up, while Black Cats defender Tom Flanagan is also in the squad.

Corry Evans playing for Sunderland.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough will also be without Gavin Whyte, who has tested positive for Covid-19, while Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Michael Smith and Trevor Carson are missing through injury.

"It seems to be part and parcel of every month," said Baraclough when discussing players having to pull out of the squad.

"It was tough watching on Saturday, listening to information coming through. Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann within the first 20-25 minutes of the game and then it filtered through that there was going to be others missing.

"But that's why we've grown the squad, why we've swelled the numbers and why we're ready for every eventuality.

"Especially in this day and age with Covid as well. It's just something you've got to be ready for and aware of."

Sunderland duo Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin are set to represent England’s under-19s and under-20s sides respectively during the international break.

Niall Huggins has been forced to withdraw from Wales’ under-21 squad due to an injury.

