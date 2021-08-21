Why Anthony Patterson has replaced Lee Burge in Sunderland's starting XI against AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland have made a late change for their starting XI for their meeting with AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light – with goalkeeper Lee Burge dropping out of the side.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 3:07 pm

Burge picked up a niggle in the warm-up but will still start on the bench, with Anthony Patterson taking his place in the team.

It’s the first time Patterson, 21, will start in the league for Sunderland after making three senior appearances in cup competitions.

His last first-team appearance came against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

