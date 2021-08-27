Elliott Dickman handed starts to the likes of Benji Kimpioka, Ellis Taylor and Oliver Younger for the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash which turned into an action-packed contest.

Tom Dickson-Peters put the visitors ahead after just nine minutes, yet Sunderland drew level just two minutes later when Taylor converted with a neat finish.

Sunderland came from behind again after two penalties, with Norwich’s Abu Kamara and Black Cats forward Will Harris converting from the spot.

Norwich then went back ahead before half-time as Tony Springett made it 3-2 to the Canaries.

The hosts appeared to have salvaged a point when substitute Vinne Steels equalised with 12 minutes to go, yet a late free-kick was headed home by Jonathan Tomkinson at the death.

Here’s how each player fared for the Black Cats.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Jacob Carney - 6 Was chipped for the opening goal but made a few fine saves to keep Norwich at bay. Little he could do about the penalty or third Norwich goal. 6 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Kenton Richardson - 6 Was comfortable receiving possession at right-back and played a fine pass which led to Steels’ late equaliser. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Oliver Younger - 5 Made a few timely challenges but was also caught out a few times and mistimed his header which led to the opening goal. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Patrick Almond - 5 Settled in the second half but struggled to deal with Norwich’s lively forwards in the opening 45 minutes. 5 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales