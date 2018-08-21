Who is Ryan Christie? The Celtic and Scotland playmaker linked with Sunderland

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Celtic winger Ryan Christie, but who is he?

Jack Ross is still in the market for new faces after Sunderland's strong start to the season.

Who is Ryan Christie?

And reports today have linked the Black Cats with a move for Ryan Christie, a creative midfielder who Ross will know well from his time managing in Scotland.

Sources north of the border have suggested that the 23-year-old could be set for a loan switch to Wearside, with the deal then to be made permanent in January.

But who is the playmaker linked with Sunderland? Here's everything you need to know...

Where has he played?

Christie's entire career to date has been spent north of the border and began his career at his hometown club, Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The midfielder progressed through the ranks with Caley before making his debut in 2013 - ironically against Celtic, whom he would go on to join two years later.

Before his switch to Parkhead, Christie helped his hometown club to a Scottish Cup triumph and picked up the SWFA Young Player of the Year Award.

LIVE: Transfer latest from the Stadium of Light as Ross eyes a striker

Despite penning a four-year deal with Celtic in 2015, the youngster has failed to secure regular first team football and has instead benefited from several loan spells.

He returned to Inverness for a brief spell in 2015 and then teamed-up with Aberdeen last season and starred for the Dons in an impressive campaign.

But that fine form has not been enough to see him break into the Celtic side - and a move away from Glasgow could be likely.

Does he have any international honours?

Christie has been handed recognition by Scotland having picked up three senior caps alongside several for the under-21 side.

His senior international debut came against the Netherlands in 2017 and was followed up by appearances against Hungary and Mexico.

What type of player is he and how would he fit into the Sunderland team?

Comfortable playing as a winger or a more advanced central midfielder, Christie's game is all about providing for those around him.

While he does chip in with goals too - he netted six last season - the midfielder's delivery and vision allow him to create chances for his fellow attackers.

READ: Full details of the rumoured deal for Christie

The likes of Charlie Wyke and Josh Maja could surely benefit from such service which could add another edge to Sunderland's sharp attack.

His versatility would provide Ross with some options and depth in midfield areas ahead of the long and testing season - but whether the Sunderland boss requires any more players in those positions would surely be up for debate.

Ross seems happy with his current squad, except for pursuing another striker, so whether there would be a need for Christie would have to be considered.

How much would he cost?

While the Scottish Sun are suggesting that the deal would be a loan initially, they also claim that a clause to make the transfer permanent would be inserted.

Celtic shelled out £500,000 for Christie back in 2015 and they are thought to be keen to recoup that amount should he move on.

LIVE: Sunderland look to move on want-away players as window prepares to close

That could mean that Sunderland will have to stump up some serious cash but, with Christie out of contract next summer, a reduced fee could perhaps be negotiated.

What has been said about him?

Former managers have been full of praise for Christie, both for his on-field performances and his character away from the action.

Derek McInnes, who managed the midfielder last season, described him as a 'fantastic boy to work with', while Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claimed that he has come back 'stronger and more determined' after his loan spell with the Dons.

It's all sounds very promising - but whether Sunderland move for Christie remains to be seen.