The Black Cats have been searching for competition up front and identified the 23-year-old as a target earlier this summer.

We take a closer look at the frontman’s career so far and what Sunderland fans could expect:

What’s his background?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Born in Bangor, Wales, Broadhead is a Welsh under-21s international who joined Everton’s academy at the age of 10 and has come through the ranks at Goodison Park.

The striker made his Everton debut in 2017 after coming off the bench against Apollon Limassol in a Europa League tie and has made just one other senior appearance for the Toffees.

Broadhead’s only loan spell came during the 2019/20 season when he joined Burton Albion, scoring twice in 19 League One appearances.

Last season, the striker played regularly for Everton’s under-23 side and scored 11 times in 18 appearances in Premier League 2.

What type of player is he?

Broadhead is a versatile forward who has also played on the flanks as well as through the middle.

He has a quick turn of pace which allows him to run in behind defenders, and is mobile which helps him press from the front.

At 5 ft 10, Broadhead isn’t the most imposing figure, yet his previous experience with Burton should help him adjust to the physicality of League One football.

What’s been said about him?

Broadhead signed a new two-year contract at Everton earlier this summer, and was tipped to receive more first-team opportunities this season.

Back in April, Everton Under-23s boss David Unsworth told the Liverpool Echo: “Broady is a great player at this level, him and Josh Bowler, two great players and great young talent.

"I think timing in development football is everything. Right place, right time, taking your opportunities, it's what it's all about.

"Someone gets injured, which you don't like, but then being available. Sometimes you don't go on loan and you get a chance, sometimes you do go out on loan, it's just one of those things.

"Nathan didn't go on loan in January but has been training with the first-team and has been on the bench.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.