'Who is making decisions?' 'No leadership' - Ex-Sunderland favourite hits out as managerless SAFC slump to new low with Cheltenham defeat

Sunderland slumped to their third straight defeat in League One, a shocking run of results with the search for a new manager still ongoing, 10 days after Lee Johnson was sacked.

Roy Keane remains the favourite to take charge, however Grant McCann and Alex Neil are also in the frame, further interviews held on Tuesday ahead of the embarrassing defeat at Cheltenham Town.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Alex Pritchard converted an excellent free-kick, yet the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans at Cheltenham Town.

Second-half goals from Cheltenham’s Elliot Bonds and Alfie May turned the game on its head.

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume made his debut for the club, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts.

Former Sunderland forward and Echo columnist Stephen Elliott took to Twitter following the game to slam the result – and urge action from the owners.

He posted: “Who is making decisions at the football club?

"There’s something seriously wrong. I’m not saying LJ should have definitely stayed on (some poor results) but getting rid of him without an immediate replacement was mad. No leadership anywhere at this club. Another lowest low #safc

“If anyone from club come out & say there is a good plan in place for future of club re young signings, philosophy’s etc then they totally don’t get what this club is about and what it means to people who really care about it. There is quality in squad but it may be too late”

Meanwhile, Kevin Kyle – also posting on Twitter – added: “Well @SunderlandAFC that’s a new low. Why does it take so long to get a new manager in place???”

Sunderland head to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and they are in desperate need of a win to turn their form around, with the Black Cats in danger of slipping out of the play-off places if there is not a big turnaround soon.

Sunderland’s chances of automatic promotion had already taken a huge dent prior to the defeat at Cheltenham Town.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.