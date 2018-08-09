Who is Kacper Przybyłko? The ex-Koln and Kaiserslautern striker looking to earn a Sunderland deal

Sunderland have taken Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko on trial, but just who is he?

The 25-year-old confirmed via his personal Instagram account that he was training at the Academy of Light, but his stint on Wearside is only on a trial basis for the time being.

Kacper Przybyko is on trial with Sunderland - and posted these messages to his Instagram page.

Przybyłko is keen to earn a longer stay with the Black Cats, however, and could be an option for Jack Ross as he looks to bolster his attacking options.

But just who is the Polish frontman? Here's everything you need to know about Przybyłko:

Where has he played?

This is Przybyłko's first foray to England, with the striker having spent his entire career thus far in Germany - where he has represented some well-known clubs.

He began his career with Arminia Bielefeld, before then earning a switch to FC Koln in 2012, going on to represent both the first team and second side at Die Geißböcke.

His time in Cologne came to and end 2014 when Przybyłko teamed-up with Greuther Furth, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful season-long spell before attracting the interest of FC Kaiserslautern.

Again, similarly to his time at Koln, Przybyłko alternated between the first and reserve squads at the Fritz-Walter Stadion - even netting a brace on his first team debut - but the striker was eventually released in the summer.

Przybyłko also has a string of international honours, having been handed caps by Poland at every age group up to under-21 level.

What is his goalscoring record like?

Strikers will always be judged on their goalscoring records and, while Przybyłko's is hardly prolific, it certainly offers some hope.

He netted 15 times in 13 outings for Arminia Bielefeld II, and found the net 21 times during his 39 appearances for FC Koln's second string.

But what is potential worrying is his lack of goals at a senior level.

Indeed, only his most recent spell at Kaiserslautern saw the striker find the net on a regular basis, as he scored nine times in 45 games.

Perspective could be required here, however.

There would likely be hope that while Przybyłko's record in the Bundesliga is far from spectacular, he could be an asset in the third tier of English football should Ross take the punt on him.

What type of player is he?

A strong, physical presence, Przybyłko's height proves a real advantage and he tends to play in a stereotypical target man role.

He's good in the air and a nightmare for defenders, while his physical ability could prove advantageous in League One.

Przybyłko generally adopts a similar role to that which Charlie Wyke has played at former clubs, casting doubts over whether Ross would move for a pair of similar players.

How long do Sunderland have to sign him?

While the transfer window slams shut this evening, Sunderland will have longer to complete the signing of Przybyłko if they decide he is worthy of a deal.

Free agents such as the Polish striker can be signed up until August 31, giving Ross more time to assess his qualities before making a decision on his future.