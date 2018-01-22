Who is Emerson Hyndman? Watch Sunderland target in action at Rangers

With transfer deadline day looming, Sunderland have been linked with a series of loan moves, including highly-rated youngster Emerson Hyndman.

We take a look at the Bournemouth midfielder’s profile and what the Black Cats could expect from the potential loan signing.

Who is Emerson Hyndman?

The 21-year-old USA international, who plays in central midfield, began his professional career at Fulham after then Newcastle director of football Dennis Wise apparently rejected the opportunity to sign him. Hyndman joined Bournemouth on a free transfer after leaving Fulham.

An impressive loan spell at Glasgow Rangers last year saw Hyndman win the club’s young player of the year award, despite joining in January. Sunderland manager Chris Coleman will be hoping that lightning can strike twice if the deal was to take place.

Hyndman has international experience to his name, making his senior international debut at the age of 18 though he has only added one cap to his tally since.

Hyndman up against Jake Clarke-Salter when at Fulham.

Why do Sunderland need him?

Talks of Didier Ndong’s departure have been raised this month and Hyndman would be an important replacement in the centre of the field. Despite his young age, his displays at Rangers

will definitely take an interest towards manager Chris Coleman.

The injury list has remained full on Wearside and has often left the Sunderland boss with little back-up options and the Texan will be eager for first-team appearances after a lack of playing time on the South coast.

What can Hyndman bring to the squad?

The entire Sunderland midfield have managed just 11 league goals between them all season and the early departure of Bournemouth’s Lewis Grabban has left fans wondering where the goals will come from to help guide the club to safety.

With four goals in 13 matches at Rangers, Hyndman can offer an extra attacking threat that Sunderland have clearly craved for the majority of the campaign. His technical ability in midfield with the strong work rate and effort is exactly what Sunderland will need as they look to push away from the relegation battle.

What are the chances of Sunderland signing him?

Whether there is genuine interest in the player from Sunderland, or it's more agent-driven, remains to be seen. Hyndman has also been linked with a move to the MLS over the last few days so it would appear the Black cats may have competition for his signature.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been coy over his future. When asked about sending Hyndman out on loan he said: “That’s something we will look at towards the end of the window. I wouldn’t close it off and say no but I wouldn’t say yes, either.

“We will make a decision taking into account the state of our squad at that time. I'd love to give him more opportunities but that is difficult as the position he plays is one of our strongest in terms of numbers."