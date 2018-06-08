Who is Clark Robertson? The Scottish defender on Sunderland's wanted list

Sunderland are keen on a move for defender Clark Robertson - but just who is he?

As exclusively revealed by the Echo this morning, Sunderland are one of several clubs interesting in landing the Scottish centre back.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Blackpool this summer - although the Seasiders have offered him new terms - and is attracting interest from Championship clubs as well as Jack Ross' side.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunderland's latest transfer target:

Where has he played?

Robertson began his career at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League having come through the ranks at Pittodrie.

He burst onto the scene in 2009, aged just 17, as he was handed some first team appearances for the Dons.

Having gone on to nail down a regular starting spot, Robertson continued to excel despite often being used as a left-back during his time north of the border.

That fine form saw him handed international recognition too, with the Scot becoming a regular in his nation's under-21 squad.

But after falling out of favour under Derek McInnes, and some injury niggles, Robertson made the move to Blackpool in 2015.

He made just shy of 100 appearances for the Seasiders in his three years at the club, netting three times.

Robertson played a key role as Blackpool were promoted to League One in 2016/17 and was named their Player of the Season for 2017/18.

What type of player is he?

Robertson is definitely one of the new breed of centre backs - combining a steely determination to do his defensive duties with some real ability on the ball.

Happy to play the ball out from the back, Robertson could be a key component in the style of football new boss Ross is keen to implement.

That's not to say he shirks away from his defensive duties, with the centre back willing to put his body on the line when needed.

His versatility could be key too as, although the Scot admits playing centrally is his preference, he can also do a job on the left-hand side if required.

Why does Jack Ross want to bring him in?

Ross knows Robertson well from his time in Scottish football, and was reportedly keen to sign him while at St Mirren.

Sunderland's backline is looking threadbare with John O'Shea and Marc Wilson departing the club and Tyias Browning and Jake Clarke-Salter returning to their parent clubs, and Ross will be keen to address this problem position urgently.

Robertson's style lends itself perfectly to that which Ross wants to play, meaning he could be a perfect fit at the Stadium of Light.

Who else is interested?

After a string of fine displays last season, it's no surprise to see Robertson attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Championship side Wigan have been heavily linked with the centre back, as have Bolton and Blackburn.

The defender is understood to have held talks with a number of clubs already, and has an offer at Blackpool to mull over too.

Would be he interested in a move to Sunderland?

While Championship clubs are interested, Sunderland could appeal to Robertson.

He has made no secret of his desire to play in the Championship but, if he can buy in to the vision Jack Ross is selling, then he could potentially shoot up the leagues while on Wearside,

The defender has ambitions of representing his country at senior level and knows a move away from Blackpool and into the second tier may be the way to achieve that.

Robertson told the Scottish Sun: “I don’t know if the Scotland manager will be looking at me at Blackpool.

“Maybe I need to be playing at a higher level with a bigger club.

“My ambition is to get into the Championship and get in the Scotland squad.

“Hopefully I can do that in the next couple of years.”