What will Barnsley be up to during Sunderland's League One break?

Who Barnsley, Portsmouth and Sunderland's promotion rivals play during the Black Cats' League One break

While Sunderland players may participate in a fortnight of international matches, League One matches are still on the go as the promotion race rages on.

This is what their rivals will be up to while the Black Cats prepare for Wembley:

1. Luton Town

Leaders Luton first welcome play-off chasers Doncaster Rovers to Kenilworth Road.'The Hatters are then on the road to 13th placed Bristol Rovers - who are just 2 points above the drop.
2. Barnsley

Barnsley are unbeaten since December but next opponents Walsall are a tough team to beat. Their second opponent,Coventry, beat them 1-0 in September and will aim to do a double over the Tykes.
3. Portsmouth

The Cats' fellow Checkatrade finalists will still be in action during the break as they face Shrewsbury on the road. Towns inconsistent form leaves them in a battle at the bottom.
4. Charlton Athletic

Athletic look assured to finish in the play-offs this season thanks to their home form, having lost only twice at The Valley. They face bottom-side Bradford next.
