Which strikers are Sunderland targeting? Will Cats strengthen before Hull? What next for Jack Rodwell? Key questions answered

The clock is ticking for Sunderland to make a transfer breakthrough before the crunch Championship game with Hull City this weekend.

Sunderland AFC writers Richard Mennear and Phil Smith took questions from SAFC supporters with the transfer window dominating the Facebook Live discussion.

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell.

Sunderland had hoped to land Jon Walters on loan this month but the Burnley striker is now facing between six and eight weeks out through injury. Meanwhile, Liverpool are unwilling to allow Ben Woodburn to leave Anfield on loan this month.

The Black Cats have turned their attentions to Derby County striker Chris Martin.

Watch the video above for the full in-depth chat plus the latest on the future of Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell, who can leave Sunderland on a free but is unlikely to be given a pay-off.

