SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Sunderland manager Lee Johnson applauds the fans wearing a face mask during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Black Cats are currently second in League One after a busy Christmas period.

Sunderland are one point ahead of third-placed Rotherham United but the Millers have two games in hand on the Black Cats.

Wigan Athletic, who are currently fourth, have five games in hand on Sunderland due to Covid and injury postponements.

Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish in 24th position in League One this season with 34 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

But how is the third tier predicted to look come the end of the season based on the results so far?

Here, we take a look at how the data experts say that the table will look at the end of the season:

Gillingham are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 39 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 41 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Morecambe are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 43 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Cheltenham are predicted to finish 20th in League One on 52 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

AFC Wimbledon are predicted to finish 19th in League One on 54 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Fleetwood are predicted to finish 18th in League One on 55 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Cambridge United are predicted to finish 17th in League One on 55 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Shrewsbury Town are predicted to finish 16th in League One on 55 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Lincoln are predicted to finish 15th in League One on 57 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Bolton Wanderers are predicted to finish 14th in League One on 58 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Charlton are predicted to finish 13th in League One on 59 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Accrington Stanley are predicted to finish 12th in League One on 60 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Burton are predicted to finish 11th in League One on 63 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Ipswich are predicted to finish 10th in League One on 68 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Portsmouth are predicted to finish 9th in League One on 69 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Plymouth are predicted to finish 8th in League One on 74 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Oxford United are predicted to finish 7th in League One on 75 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish 6th in League One on 76 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

MK Dons are predicted to finish 4th in League One on 78 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Wycombe Wanderers are predicted to finish 4th in League One on 85 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Sunderland are predicted to finish 3rd in League One on 86 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Rotherham United are predicted to finish 2nd in League One on 88 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.