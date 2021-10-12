This is what the xG data says.

But in the age of statistics, what does the underlying data point towards?

Expected goals (xG) is a football metric, which allows you to correctly evaluate team and player performance.

Explanations believe that in a low-scoring game such as football, final match score does not provide a clear picture of performance.

According to the xG data, Crewe should be sitting 24th in League One with 2 points.

Analysts say more and more sports analytics turn to advanced models like xG, which is a statistical measure of the quality of chances created and conceded.

The goal of xG was to create the most precise method for shot quality evaluation.

This is how the League One table should look according to the xG data:

According to the xG data, Rovers should be sitting 23rd in League One with 5 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Fleetwood should be sitting 22nd in League One with 5 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Gillingham should be sitting 21st in League One with 8 points.

According to the xG data, Morecambe should be sitting 20th in League One with 10 points.

According to the xG data, Charlton should be sitting 19th in League One with 11 points.

According to the xG data, Cheltenham should be sitting 18th in League One with 12 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Cambridge should be sitting 17th in League One with 12 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Wednesday should be sitting 16th in League One with 12 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Burton should be sitting 15th in League One with 13 points.

According to the xG data, Shrewsbury Town should be sitting 13th in League One with 15 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Lincoln should be sitting 13th in League One with 15 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Wimbledon should be sitting 12th in League One with 15 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Portsmouth should be sitting 11th in League One with 15 points. (Goal difference)

According to the xG data, Sunderland should be sitting 10th in League One with 15 points.

According to the xG data, Ipswich Town should be sitting 9th in League One with 16 points.

According to the xG data, Accrington Stanley should be sitting 8th in League One with 18 points.

According to the xG data, MK Dons should be sitting 7th in League One with 19 points.

According to the xG data, Wycombe Wanderers should be sitting 6th in League One with 19 points.

According to the xG data, Oxford should be sitting 5th in League One with 20 points.

According to the xG data, Wigan should be sitting 4th in League One with 21 points.

According to the xG data, Bolton should be sitting 3rd in League One with 24 points.

According to the xG data, Rotherham United should be sitting 2nd in League One with 26 points.