The Black Cats are currently fifth in League One heading into the international break after defeats to Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland are five points off the promotion places but have a game in hand on second-place Plymouth Argyle.

But how is the third tier predicted to look come the end of the season based on the results so far?

Here, we take a look at how the data experts say that the table will look at the end of the season:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Crewe Alexandra - 24th - Relegated Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 24th in League One on 37 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd - Relegated Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 42 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Morecambe - 22nd - Relegated Morecambe are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 48 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Shrewsbury Town - 21st - Relagated Shrewsbury Town are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 51 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales