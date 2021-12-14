Where Sunderland rank among England's richest clubs nine months after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' takeover

While Louis-Dreyfus’ substantial wealth may not come to the fore in League One – given the limited expenditures of clubs in the third tier – it could become vital as the Wearsiders climb the pyramid.
The 24-year-old has already started transforming the club’s structure with some key appointments to important positions.
With Louis-Dreyfus now in control – Sunderland’s financial outlook could have drastically change given his and his family’s wealth – but questions still remain about the division of shared between Louis-Dreyfus and Madrox.
So using recent data, we’ve estimated where the Black Cats could rank among the country’s richest clubs nine months on from Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover.
