The Black Cats’ home game against Oxford has been postponed due to international call-ups, with six Sunderland players away on international duty.

Lee Johnson’s side are second in League One after ten games on 22 points, behind leaders Wigan on goal difference, but do have several teams close behind them.

Plymouth and Wycombe could both move ahead of Sunderland if they win on Saturday.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Both teams are two points behind the Wearsiders, with third-place Plymouth set to host Burton while Wycombe are preparing for a home match against Gillingham.

During the last international break Sunderland’s match against Sheffield Wednesday was also postponed and is now set to be played on Tuesday, November 2.

It means both Plymouth and Wycombe will have played two more games than Sunderland after this weekend.

The other two League One fixtures on Saturday will see Ipswich host Shrewsbury and Sheffield Wednesday host Bolton.

Bolton have also made a promising start to the season and were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last month.

Ian Evatt’s side are four points behind the Black Cats, having played a game more, and sit seventh in the table.

Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday were two of the pre-season promotion favourites but have endured difficult starts to the campaign.

Paul Cook’s Ipswich side have won just two of their 10 league games so far and are 19th in the table with 10 points, while Wednesday are 12th with 15 points.

