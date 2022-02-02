The Black Cats slipped to third in the table following Saturday’s embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Bolton – which led to Lee Johnson’s departure.

Spirits were raised on Monday night, though, as it became clear that Jermain Defoe would be re-signing for the club.

Defoe became Sunderland’s six signing in a busy January transfer window, following the arrivals of Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete.

Using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the League One season will unfold:

1. Doncaster (24th) - 33 Points Current points tally: 19 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Crewe (23rd) - 38 Points Current points tally: 22 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Gillingham (22nd) - 38 Points Current points tally: 22 Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA Photo Sales

4. Morecambe (21rd) - 44 Points Current points tally: 28 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales