'Where’s McLaughlin': Sunderland fans react to the League One team of the season

It's still only March but the League One team of the season has already been announced - and just one Sunderland player has been included.

Aiden McGeady has also been nominated for the player of the year award, alongside Luton's James Collins and Doncaster's John Marquis.

But while McGeady is the Black Cats' only representative, four Barnsley players and three Luton players made it into the side.

Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media - with many confused at goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin's exclusion.

Here are some of the responses:

@Jonphillips7777 said: "Shocked McLaughlin isn't in but apart from him and Mcgeady nobody would have a sniff"

@nigeynugs agreed, saying: "Thought there'd be more Luton players in there. They're flying. Only other one of our players to have a shout would be Jon McLaughlin, but not seen enough of the Barnsley keeper."

@braddfearnleyy added: "So John McLaughlin plays cricket ?"

@tomferry04 commented "Where’s McLaughlin?"

@joshtroberts felt another Sunderland player should have been included, tweeting: "They’ve spelt Luke O’Nien wrong."

@RobLow_7 agreed: "Few of the listed players are worthy of cleaning the boots of Luke O'Nien"

@Stuartblane didn't have any complaints though: "That’s about right, can’t see any of the others good enough."

@Bunney_91 agreed: "We’ve been bang average in fairness, can’t complain."

Meanwhile @1986Kitch tweeted: "People will assume McLaughin but then I literally only watch Sunderland games in this league so very hard to comment on anyone"

@cfazakerley33 added: "Team of the season? Season isn't over yet"