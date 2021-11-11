Sunderland fans continue to turn up in their thousands each week despite a fourth season in League One, but just how popular is the Black Cats’ home ground when it comes to social media?

With social media providing an outlet for fans to represent their team and demonstrate their passion, it’s no surprise that these stadiums have an enormous presence on Instagram.

Curious to find out which stadium was most beloved, Live Rugby tickets took to Instagram to figure out which arena has the biggest representation on the platform across all varieties of sports.

The Wearsiders’ home stadium finds itself among the most elite clubs and stadiums in the UK on Instagram and here we look at the top 15 most popular UK stadiums when it comes to the number of Instagram hashtags.

1. Selhurst Park - 29,300 Selhurst Park has been Crystal Palace's home ground since 1924, and has become synonymous for one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League particularly in the Holmesdale Road Stand. Palace have been in the Premier League since their promotion in 2013 and have the 15th most instagrammed stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Craven Cottage - 32,600 Craven Cottage is one of the more old school grounds in English football and is a popular stadium to attend by the banks of the River Thames. The Cottagers are looking to bounce back to the Premier League after their relegation last season with Craven Cottage the 14th ranked stadium in the UK for Instagram hashtags according to RugbyLive (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Stadium of Light - 35,100 Despite spending a fourth season in League One, Sunderland supporters continue to come out in their thousands at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats look to climb back up the Football League tables. Sunderland's home is the 13th most Instagrammed stadium in the UK. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Twickenham Stadium - 44,200 Twickenham Stadium is the home of England Rugby, the largest dedicated rugby union venue in the world and has also played host to America's leading sport when welcoming the NFL in 2017. Twickenham is ranked 12th in our list of stadiums to have the most hashtags according to RugbyLive (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales