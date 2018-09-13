Where Didi go - can you spot wantaway Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji in Sunderland crowd?

With Didier Ndong's whereabouts still unknown, the question on everyone's lips is 'where Didi go?'

The midfielder could be closer to home than expected with both Ndong and Papy Djilobodji - who this week was served notice of the termination of his contract - both spotted hiding in the Stadium of Light crowd.

Where Didi Go?

Well, sort of...

We've hidden pictures of the pair in amongst the supporters at the Black Cats' recent home game with Fleetwood Town, but can you tell us where Ndong and Djilobodji are hiding?

Have a good search of the image above and let us know which square each player is hiding in.

You can tweet your answers to @sunechosafc or comment on this post - good luck!