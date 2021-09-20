While the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and German duo Leon Dajaku and Rob-Thorben Hoffmann came through the doors at the Stadium of Light there were a number of notable absentees.

Here we look back at 12 players who departed over the summer and check in with how they’re getting on.

1. Conor McLaughlin - without a club After leaving Millwall on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 the Northern Irishman spent two seasons at the Stadium of Light before leaving at the end of last season. The fullback endured a difficult time under Jack Ross’ reign before showing what he is capable of during Phil Parkinson’s tenure. The 30-year-old remains a free agent after his exit in the summer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Grant Leadbitter - Retired Leadbitter needs little introduction to Sunderland supporters with the midfielder enjoying two spells with his boyhood club. Leadbitter left the club at the end of his contract in May and earlier this week announced his retirement from professional football. The 35-year-old had spells with Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town but it is with the Black Cats where his heart remained. One of their own, Leadbitter was a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light after giving eight years of his career in the Wearsiders first team. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Josh Hawkes - on loan at Tranmere Rovers Perhaps one of the more surprising exits this summer was when attacking midfielder Hawkes was allowed to leave the Stadium of Light on loan to Tranmere Rovers. Hawkes made an instant impact on his League Two debut for the Merseyside outfit assisting Tom Davies’ late winner against Hartlepool United. Hawkes was considered an exciting prospect for Johnson’s side this season after an impressive season in the U23 side where the former Pools man contributed 14 goals. Johnson cited Hawkes’ physicality as a reason for his absence from being involved within the first team but Black Cats fans will be watching his development at Prenton Park keenly this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Will Grigg - on loan at Rotherham United One of Sunderland’s biggest failings in recent seasons has been the outcome of the Grigg transfer. Brought in as Josh Maja’s replacement for an exorbitant fee at League One level, former Chairman Stewart Donald pinned his hopes on the former Wigan Athletic man to fire Ross’ side to promotion. But the 30-year-old failed to reach the heights which made him one of the most popular strikers at Euro 2016 and has scored just eight goals in all competitions since his arrival. Having hit the ground running on loan at MK Dons in the second part of last season Grigg earned himself another loan deal this summer to League One rivals Rotherham. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales