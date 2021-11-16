Where Arbenit Xhemajli's Sunderland comeback currently stands - and the next steps explained

A Papa John's Trophy contest, when the fate of both sides within the group was already settled.

Sunderland opted instead to give the Kosovan a full ninety minutes in an U23s game two days previous.

It was a tough battle for the young Black Cats, who earned a creditable draw away at a Stoke City side who performed strongly last season and have continued in the same vein this time around.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli

It was a decision that underlines the club's, and Lee Johnson' s, determination to be patient in ensuring the 23-year-old is fully prepared for a return to the rigours of senior action.

His progress so far has been encouraging. The knee injury sustained just over a year ago was a severe one even above the always difficult ligament damage, requiring significant surgery and a major period of recovery.

That the defender was moving to a new country in the middle of a pandemic only added to the challenge, and added to the positive impression he has made behind the scenes as a result of his diligent work towards a comeback.

The defender has now made a number of appearances for the U23 side without setback, and has now made the major step forward of completing 90 minutes in two separate games.

Johnson, though, is eager to ensure that he is not exposed too early to competitive action at a senior level.

The head coach said earlier this season that he would not be making any judgement on the defender until after Christmas, making it clear that his comeback would not be accelerated.

He has stuck steadfast to that promise, arguing that Xhemajli's long-term interests are best served by a sustained run in the U23s.

Part of that is physical, with Johnson saying that the severity of the injury means that the defender needs time to fully rebuild the strength around the affected knee.

And keeping him away from the pressurised environment of the first team will also allow him to build confidence in his all-round game.

As Johnson put it earlier this month, "I want to give him the time to be able to make mistakes, to miss a day of training etc. Just not to be on the hamster wheel of first-team football which requires you to win every single game.”

That there could be a role for Xhemajli in the new year is of no doubt.

When Johnson undertook extensive analysis of the squad when taking the job, his statistical models highlighted Xhemajli as potentially one of the best defenders in League One on key metrics.

That he is left-footed player whose game naturally involves stepping out from the back means he could prove to be a welcome foil for Callum Doyle.

It's not inconceivable that the 23-year-old could be reintroduced before the turn of the year in some capacity, particularly with another Papa John's round scheduled for the end of the month.

But he will be given time and space to hit top form, and it would be no surprise if Sunderland recruited further across their backline in January.

Xhemajli is on track to resume his promising career before season end, but patience will continue to be the key word for the time being.

