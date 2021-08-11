Lee Johnson’s side beat Port Vale at Vale Park in the first round of the competition after a goal from Josh Hawkes and an Aiden O’Brien penalty either side of half-time.

The tie against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road will be played on the week commencing August 23, after Sunderland’s home game against AFC Wimbledon and before a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Blackpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to reach the second round of the competition after goals from Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson.

Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side were promoted from League One via the play-offs last season and beat Sunderland twice in the league.

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackpool, where he made 21 appearances.

The Tangerines drew 1-1 at Bristol City in their opening Championship game of the 2021/22 campaign.

