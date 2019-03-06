When Sunderland's League One fixtures with Burton and Accrington Stanley will take place after Checkatrade Trophy run

Sunderland's League One games against Burton and Accrington Stanley have been rearranged following the Black Cats' run to the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Sunderland's home fixture with Burton was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 30 but will now take place on Tuesday April 9 (7:45 kick-off).

Following last night's semi-final victory over Bristol Rovers, Sunderland will face Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday March 31 (2:30 kick-off).

Sunderland's progression to the showpiece game also means their League One fixture with Accrington Stanley has been put back by 24 hours.

The game at the Crown Ground originally took place on December 8 but was abandoned after 70 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.

Following a rearrangement, the fixture was scheduled to take place on Tuesday April 2, but will now be played on Wednesday April 3 (7:45 kick-off) to give Sunderland extra time to prepare.

Sunderland could also appeal to rearrange their away trip to Fleetwood on March 23 if three or more of their players are called-up by their countries during the international break - though that scenario seems unlikely.

The Black Cats have 12 league games left to play and have already played one less game than promotion rivals Luton and Barnsley.