When Sunderland duo could play for Northern Ireland after international call-ups
Sunderland duo Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans have been called up for Northern Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers – while Carl Winchester has been left out.
Ian Baraclough's side will host Lithuania on Friday, November 12 before another home game against Italy three days later.
The pair should be available for this weekend’s FA Cup meeting with Mansfield, but are unlikely to feature in the Black Cats’ Papa John’s Trophy match against Bradford next week – when Lee Johnson is expected to play under-23s players for the dead rubber.
Sunderland’s league game against Lincoln at the Stadium of Light, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 13, has been postponed due to international fixtures.
Evans was forced to pull out of the last Northern Ireland squad through injury, meaning Winchester earned his first call-up.
Bailey Wright was also a late call-up for Australia during the last international break, while Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin represented England’s youth teams.