The match at the Eco-Power Stadium will be played on Monday, December 27 after the match was pushed back for TV purposes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When is Doncaster vs Sunderland?

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

The League One fixture will kick off at 12:30pm on Monday, December 27, with Bobby Madley set to referee the match.

Madley has refereed one Sunderland match so far this season when the Black Cats beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the campaign.

What TV channel is Doncaster vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Doncaster and Sunderland will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting from 12pm on both channels.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full-match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with reporters Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available?

Away tickets for the match have sold out with Sunderland set to be backed by another strong following at the Eco-Power Stadium.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead will miss the match after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Corry Evans are available again following setbacks, yet Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Aiden McGeady (knee), Niall Huggins (back) and Jordan Willis (knee) remain sidelined.

Leon Dajaku missed the Arsenal game after he was forced off against Ipswich last weekend.

Doncaster’s game at Lincoln was called off last week due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Rovers camp, with several players now self-isolating.

Still, the club are said to be confident that Monday’s clash with Sunderland will go ahead as planned.

Doncaster are 23rd in the League One table and sacked manager Richie Wellens earlier this month.

Caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey is set to take charge of the game against Sunderland.

