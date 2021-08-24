Newcastle United player Steven Taylor looks on as Steven Fletcher of Sunderland fires a shot at goal.

Fletcher signed a four-year contract with the Black Cats and got off to a cracking start in red and white.

The striker netted a brace on his Premier League debut for Sunderland, a 2-2 draw at Swansea City, and also scored once in each of his next three league matches, against Liverpool, West Ham United and Wigan Athletic.

But Fletcher’s time at Sunderland was blighted by inconsistency and injury as the club battled relegation more often than not – and he left the North East following his release in 2016.

But how do supporters remember Fletcher’s time on Wearside? We asked you on social media for your favourite moments and this is what you said:

@Buntingfootball: “Didn't have a bad 2012-13 season but it has to be his goal v Newcastle when we won 2-1 with Fabio Borini scoring the winner to set us on the way under Gus Poyet.”

Simon Gray: “When we got relegated he showed off his brand new Ferrari. Classy. His goal record was abysmal.”

@tenchylad: “Not the chance he fluffed in the League Cup final...”

Julie Cheal: “When he clattered Taylor against the goal post.”

@seaburn_68: “His debut and then when he left, but nothing in between.”

William Atkinson: “When someone coined the nickname ‘Stretcher’… In fairness though, he did have a decent scoring record in that first season for us - and he would chip in with them against Newcastle…”

@gary_4mac: “His flick on for the Defoe goal.”

