‘When Fabio Borini scored we thought there’d been an earthquake!’ Your memories of Sunderland’s League Cup final heartache

The joyful scenes of thousands of Sunderland fans taking over Covent Garden went around the world on the eve of the League Cup final four years ago.

London was awash with red and white as Sunderland fans dared to dream.

Fabio Borini opens the scoring at Wembley in the 2014 Capital One Cup final

With Sunderland kicking off this season’s Carabao Cup campaign tonight at home to Sheffield Wednesday, fans have been sharing their memories of that special Wembley weekend in the spring of 2014.

Against Manchester City’s team of superstars, the odds were always stacked against Sunderland but Gus Poyet’s side pushed City all the way.

And when they took the lead through Fabio Borini’s fine finish 10 minutes in, Sunderland fans really were in dream land.

On our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page, Phil McGrath said: “The bloke sitting in front of us went to the loo – then Borini scored – he thought there’d been an earthquake – lol !! We were in dream land.”

Valerie Metcalf added: “I remember that Kompany could well have been sent off for dangerous play as he tried to kick Borini in the face just before he scored!”

Borini’s strike was good news for some fans, Rich Jaques said on Twitter: “Borini was 18/1 to score first, I remember that!”

Sunderland, targeting their first major trophy since the famous 1973 FA Cup win against Leeds United, led at the break. And deservedly so.

Entertaining, enthralling but ultimately disappointing for Sunderland as City hit back.

The final was turned in City’s favour in a two-minute spell – Yaya Toure equalised with a brilliant 25-yard strike in the 55th minute before Samir Nasri gave City the lead.

Sub Jesus Navas added a third late on.

Stuart Wilson, meanwhile, added: “I was at the SoL, I just burst into tears as we dared to dream!”

Some fans had travelled from the other side of the world to watch the final, for others the Covent Garden scenes will live long in the memory.

Brian Scott said: “Being in Covent Garden the night before with all the fans - brilliant!” while on Twitter, Gary Stevens revealed: “My son travelled 20,000 mile round trip for the final.”

Despite the defeat, it was a weekend that Sunderland fan won’t forget.

Stewart Graham summed it up simply as a “brilliant weekend”.

Promotion back to the Championship remains the priority for Jack Ross & Co but what everyone connected with Sunderland would give for another Wembley trip.

Dare to dream.