When does the transfer window shut for Sunderland? Changes to deadline day explained

Sunderland are still searching for new additions in the transfer window, but when exactly does the transfer window shut?

This summer has seen the transfer window shortened after EFL clubs voted to bring the closure of the window in-line with that of Premier League clubs.

When will Jack Ross have to secure his signings by?

Top flight sides had previously voted to close the window before their season began, meaning that they would have to complete all deals by August 9.

And EFL clubs have followed suit - meaning that the transfer window will close on August 9 at 5pm.

However, this is something of a 'soft' closure of the transfer window - and the Black Cats can continue to seal some deals up until the end of August.

All permanent signings must be completed by the August 9 deadline, but clubs can still sign players on standard loan deals until August 31 at 5pm.

Indeed, players who are free agents can also be signed up until the August 31 deadline, meaning Jack Ross will have no need to stress if he can't bring in any new faces before the window closes.

In terms of outgoings, Sunderland will still be able to sell players after August 9 - providing that the buying club is still within their nation's respective transfer window.

That means that the likes of Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong could still exit the Stadium of Light before the month is out.