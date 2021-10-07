The Black Cats don’t have a game this weekend after their meeting with Oxford at the Stadium of Light was postponed due to players being called up for their national teams.

Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Manchester United Under-21s has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 13, with Johnson set to hand several of his younger players an opportunity.

The Black Cats boss will be without Northern Ireland pair Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester, who have been called up for their country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle playing for England Under-19s.

Ian Baraclough’s side will face Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday, before heading to Sofia to face Bulgaria on Tuesday in two important fixtures.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans was also called up to the squad but has been forced to withdraw with an injury.

Despite being left out of the original squad, Black Cats defender Bailey Wright has earned a late call-up for Australia, with the Socceroos preparing for qualifiers against Oman in Doha and Japan in Tokyo.

Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin are set to feature for England’s under-19s and under-20s sides respectively, with both set to travel to European destinations for friendly fixtures.

The under-20 side will face Italy at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Thursday before flying to Czech Republic on Monday.

Doyle is part of a training camp in Spain with the under-19 squad, who were beaten 3-1 against France on Wednesday.

The Sunderland defender started that match and could also feature in games against Mexico (Saturday) and Belgium (Tuesday).

Leon Dajaku is the sixth Sunderland player who will be away on international duty after receiving a late call-up to play for Germany Under-20s in two games, home and away, against Poland.

Niall Huggins was selected to represent Wales Under-21s but has been forced to withdraw because of an injury.

Sunderland’s next league game is at Gillingham on Saturday, October 16, before a trip to Crewe three days later.

Black Cats striker Nathan Broadhead has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Luke O’Nien was forced off with a rib issue during Sunderland’s win at Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out.

