Sunderland have been handed an away tie against Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup.

The game at Vale Park will take place on the weekend of November 9, with each winning club picking up £36,000.

The Valiants are currently 16th in League Two with 17 points from 14 games.

It is the first time in three decades the Black Cats will enter the competition at the first round stage.

Last season the Sunderland were eliminated in the third round after a 2-0 defeat by Middlesbrough.