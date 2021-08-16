The 21-year-old centre-back has signed for the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal and could make his debut at Burton this week.

When asked what Sunderland fans can expect from him, Alves told the club’s website: “They can expect a football-playing centre-back.

“I like to play football a lot and obviously this is a big club in League One so I expect us to have the ball a lot.

Frederik Alves playing for West Ham Under-23s.

“Also, I can jump high and am fast so they can expect a physical player.”

Alves joined West Ham from Danish side Silkeborg IF, where he played 50 senior games, in January and made 12 times appearances for the Hammers’ under-23 side last season.

The defender was also part of the Denmark Under-21s squad which reached the quarter-finals of this summer’s UEFA European U21 Championship finals.

"A player can always use games in his career,” added Alves when asked about that experience.

“The Euros against Germany was a big experience for me so that’s what I like to bring on.”

The defender now feels a move to Wearside will help the next stage of his development as he adapts to the nature of English football.

“I feel like I can learn English football, the heartness and intensity of the play,” added Alves.

I just think I can learn a lot from Sunderland and bring it along with me in my career.

“I was told that the squad doesn’t have many senior players and has many players coming up from the youth.

“That’s a very good sign for me and the club’s development. I’m very happy to hear that.”

Despite the young make-up of the squad, Alves is under no illusions what the aim is at Sunderland this season, with the Black Cats aiming to win promotion from League One at the fourth attempt.

“I will do everything I can to help the club get promoted and am ready to give 100 per cent,” the defender added.

