What we know about Josh Maja's agent and why the Sunderland striker has been linked with a Bundesliga move

Sunderland striker Josh Maja returned to training on Tuesday but the striker's future remains unclear.

The 20-year-old forward missed the Black Cats' 1-1 draw with Luton due to a stomach bug but remains part of the first-team picture under Jack Ross.

No concrete bids have been made for Maja, who is reportedly being monitored by a host of Premier League and Championship clubs.

Maja has also been linked with a move abroad, specifically to the Bundesliga where his agent has strong connections.

But what do we know about the striker's agent and what can we read into the recent reports?

Here's what we know.

Who are the Elite Project Group and what do we know about them?

While we don't have a specific name for Maja's agent, we do know the player is a client of Elite Project Group Limited.

According to companies house, Elite Project Group Limited of 20-22, Wenlock Road, London was incorporated on December 12, 2017, with one company director, Micheala Anderson, who resigned in June 2018.

Nigerian-born Alexis Benjamin joined the company on April 1, 2018 and is still registered as having 'significant control'.

Football agent and former player Kevin Hunt, 43, is also registered to the company after he was appointed on June 6, 2018.

During his career, Hunt spent 10 years at Irish side Bohemians before taking up a scouting role at Liverpool.

It is unclear if Hunt is the man working directly with Maja.

What has been said about Maja's agent?

In a recent interview with Roker Rapport, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald spoke at length about the situation.

Donald said Maja's agent had turned up two and a half hours late for one meeting with Richard Hill and didn't turn up at all for one meeting with Donald himself.

The Sunderland owner also maintained Maja wants to stay at Sunderland, but received a phone call from Sky TV earlier this month, informing him the striker wouldn't be signing a new deal.

"I don't think I'm his most popular individual, it would be fair to say he's not mine," said Donald when discussing Maja's agent.

"But one thing I'm not is I'm not a liar, one thing he told me was that he didn't contact the media and I've got in black and white he did from that media outlet."

Why has Maja been linked with a move to the Bundesliga?

Elite Project Group Limited have several clients on their books, including Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, the 18-year-old who has excelled since his move from Manchester City to the Bundesliga in 2017.

According to transfermarket, Elite Project Group Limited's other clients include Arsenal's Reiss Nelson and Alex Iwobi, as well as Everton's Ademola Lookman.

Nelson, 19, has also impressed on loan at German side Hoffenheim this campaign, scoring six goals in 13 league appearances, while Lookman, 21, was loaned out to RB Leipzig last season, where he netted five goals in 11 league games.

Denzeil Boadu,another client, also stated his career in England but joined Dortmund's second team from Manchester City in 2017.

What's the current situation with Maja?

The 20-year-old striker started Sunderland's game at Charlton on January 5, after turning down an improved offer from the Black Cats. He was then given time to discuss and think about his future.

After missing the Luton game through illness, Maja returned to training on Tuesday and is expected to be available for the Black Cats' trip to Scunthorpe this weekend.

Maja could still leave this month, before his current Sunderland deal expires at the end of the season.

But, as it stands, no concrete offer has been made and the player remains a key member of the squad.