Lee Johnson’s side sealed an impressive 3-2 win away at Championship side Blackpool in the previous round.

The Black Cats have already tussled with the Latcis this season winning 2-1 on the opening day of the League One campaign thanks to goals from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart.

Here we take you through everything you need to know ahead of the trip to the DW Stadium:

Aiden O'Brien was Sunderland's hero in the previous round of the Carabao Cup. Could he be in line to make his return to Lee Johnson's starting XI? (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

When is Wigan Athletic v Sunderland?

The Carabao Cup third round fixture between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland takes place at the DW Stadium on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

What TV channel is Wigan Athletic v Sunderland on?

The third round tie between the Latics and Johnson’s side will not be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Wigan Athletic v Sunderland online?

The match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland will not be available to view online.

Carabao Cup fixtures are not eligible for live streaming to a domestic or international audience due to competition regulations.

Can I follow Wigan Athletic v Sunderland another way?

The match will be available to audio stream with full match commentary provided by BBC Radio Newcastle.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will guide you through every kick and will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

There will also be live updates from the DW Stadium from our Sunderland Echo SAFC correspondents Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson with pictures from Frank Reid.

We’ll have our live blog, player ratings and full post-match analysis and reaction.

Are there tickets available for Wigan Athletic v Sunderland?

Tickets are no longer available to purchase for the third round tie between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

What are the latest odds for Wigan Athletic v Sunderland?

Wigan have been priced as favourites for the cup clash with odds of 6/5 while the Black Cats are priced at 21/10 to win inside of 90 minutes.

Johnson’s side are available at 11/10 to be the winner of the tie overall with odds of 5/1 for Sunderland to win the game via a penalty shootout.

Odds are priced at the time of writing via Sky Bet.

Who is the referee between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland?

The referee at the DW Stadium will be Leigh Doughty. The assistant referees are Paul Hodskinson and Craig Taylor and the fourth official is Thomas Bramall.

Doughty last took charge of Sunderland during their goalless draw with Northampton on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Is there any team news ahead of Wigan Athletic v Sunderland?

Both sides will be expected to make a number of changes to their starting line-ups for Tuesday’s fixture.

Speaking last week Johnson said: “Certain players sort of have the nod already for Tuesday if they are not in the team for Saturday, if that makes sense.

“I think that’s understandable given our position in the league and given our priorities this season.

“Whatever team we have in the next three games, I’m sure they’ll be really competitive.”

That could mean a full debut for new loan signing Leon Dajaku while Aiden O’Brien may make his return to the starting XI after his hat-trick in the previous round secured Sunderland’s passage to the third round.

