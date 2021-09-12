The Black Cats’ new goalkeeper has arrived with a promising reputation after coming through Bayern Munich’s academy set-up, yet, with a lack of competitive games under his belt, his exact pedigree remains unclear.

Hoffmann’s Sunderland debut was therefore watched intently as the 22-year-old was brought straight into the side for the 2-1 win, especially as academy graduate Anthony Patterson was left out of the matchday squad after two successive league starts.

And it wasn’t just the German’s shot-stopping ability that was of interest. Hoffmann’s ability to receive possession and play out from the back were key characterics Sunderland identified when signing the keeper, and those qualities were tested early on.

Thorben Hoffmann on his Sunderland debut against Accrington Stanley.

Operating in a 3-5-2 system, Stanley started with two strikers at the Stadium of Light as Colby Bishop and Dion Charles pressed high up the pitch.

The visitors’ aggressive tactics scrutinised Hoffmann’s ball skills from the off, yet the Black Cats’ new signing showed composure with the ball at his feet and often found either Tom Flanagan or Callum Doyle with a short pass.

In many ways that was the first test passed for Sunderland’s stopper, yet there were also some unconvincing moments, which was probably to be expected given his lack of familiarity with the players in front of him.

While Hoffmann appeared to get a hand to Michael Nottingham’s equaliser, the blame couldn’t really be aimed at the Sunderland man, given the Stanley centre-back was allowed space to produce a powerful header.

Yet Hoffmann’s hesitance from crosses did result in some nervy moments, particularly in the first half when a couple of free-kicks from Sean McConville were missed by the Sunderland keeper and almost resulted in a goal.

Black Cats supporters will hope the German can learn from the experience and improve in that area when he has gained a better understanding with his new team-mates.

Despite those anxious moments, Hoffmann did relieve some late pressure by claiming a couple of crosses which were directed close to him in stoppage-time.

There will be tougher tests to come, and we will learn more about the goalkeeper’s level in the coming weeks.

