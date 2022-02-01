What Sunderland's starting XI could look like now the transfer window has shut - including Jermain Defoe

The Black Cats have also brought in Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete as they push for promotion from League One in the second half of the campaign.

While it remains unclear who the club’s next manager will be following Lee Johnson’s departure, there is certainly plenty of talent in the squad.

With players such as Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady still to come back from injury, here’s how Sunderland could line up.

See if you agree with the team or would make any changes:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann The German has established himself as Sunderland's No 1 goalkeeper since arriving in the summer. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Bailey Wright While Wright is more comfortable at centre-back, he has also performed admirably at right-back this season. His inclusion could also allow the side to switch to a back three. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Danny Batth Despite the forgettable afternoon at Bolton, the towering centre-back looks like he'll be a key player for Sunderland between now and the end of the season after arriving from Stoke City. Photo: SAFC Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Still only 18, Doyle has started 27 of Sunderland's 29 league games this season. His distribution has been impressive, while the teenager brings a balance to the defence with his stronger left foot. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales