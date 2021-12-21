4. Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley on the January transfer window

“The challenge and the aim is to make January much more productive than it perhaps has been in recent years. ‘The years we were top here, having lived it at Lincoln in our second season in League Two, it’s what could stop us getting promoted? Then you have to recruit towards that. For us this season, it’s what can help us to get the team to continually improve? We want to keep improving this season, but we also want to make sure that come the summer we’re in a much better position than we were last summer. Then if we need, say, six maximum of eight, we can really hone in on what we need because we already have the spine of the team together.”

Photo: Jacques Feeney