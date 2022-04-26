Loading...

What Sunderland need to finish in the League One play-offs - with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Wycombe still in the mix

Sunderland will finish in the League One play-off places if they beat Morecabe on the final day of the season.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:17 pm

Alex Neil’s side salvaged a point during a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, moving the Black Cats onto 81 points.

Sunderland have dropped a place in the table to fifth, though, after Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

If the Black Cats fail to win at The Mazuma Stadium on Saturday they could drop out of the top six if Wycombe or Plymouth better their result – with both sides on 80 points.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Rotherham.

Plymouth will host MK Dons on the final day of the season, while Wycombe, who are just outside the top six on goal difference, will travel to Burton.

Morecambe haven’t mathematically avoided relegation this season and are 19th in the table – two places above the drop zone.

The Shrimps are two points above both Fleetwood and Gillingham below them.

