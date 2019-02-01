What Sunderland fans can expect from Kazaiah Sterling as Spurs loanee opens up on move

Have your say

Kazaiah Sterling is confident that he can be an attacking threat for Jack Ross in the final months of the season.

The 20-year-old has joined Sunderland on a loan deal that will run until the end of the season.

Ross believes Sterling can add something different to his attacking options and the youngster is excited to get his first extended run of senior football.

"I feel like this is the next step," he told safc.com.

"Sunderland is a really, really big club. It's a good challenge for me.

"Playing in front of such a good crowd and such a big fanbase was one of the main things for me.

"My strengths, I'm quick, powerful aggressive and I like to score goals.

"You can guarantee that I'm going to work hard and be an attacking threat."

It was a hectic deadline day for Sterling, with the deal progressing rapidly at a late stage.

Ross has not yet decided whether to include the Spurs loanee in his matchday squad for the visit of AFC Wimbledon, but his chances will have been boosted by his participation in full training on Friday.

"[Yesterday] was a busy day," Sterling said.

"I got the call late last night.

"When I got it I was really excited and couldn't wait to get up here.

"I've come to try and play, get in the squad and help the team. I'm just really excited to to get going.

"It was really good for me to get started straight away.

"It's a really good group, very welcoming.

"As soon as I walked into the building, the players, the staff, it was a really warm welcome."There's a good buzz."

"My strengths, I'm quick, powerful, aggressive.

"I like to score goals and you can guarantee that I'll work hard."

Ross said that Sterling will bring dynamisn and power to the final third.

"Kazaiah is a little more left-field for us, but he brings something different to the forward area," he said.

"He's dynamic and powerful.

"He's very highly thought of at Spurs and came on for their first team as recently as the weekend.

"I'm quite excited about working with him.

"He's got some similarities with Josh in little bits of his game but is a bit more dynamic and explosive.

"Hopefully he gives us something different."