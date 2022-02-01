The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee, believed to be a significant six-figure sum, and had attracted interest from multiple EFL clubs – including Ipswich Town.

We’ve taken a closer look at the highly-rated midfielder:

Who is Jay Matete?

Jay Matete playing for Fleetwood.

Matete came through the ranks at Reading before joining Fleetwood’s academy in the summer of 2018.

The central midfielder was loaned out to Grimsby last season and made 20 appearances in League Two.

Matete has established himself as a first-team regular at Fleetwood this campaign, starting 18 games in League One.

What type of player is he?

Matete predominantly plays as a defensive midfielder who can break up play and operates in front of his team’s defensive line.

Earlier in the season, the 20-year-old was regularly deployed in a holding midfield role in a 3-5-2 formation, with most of his contributions coming in his own half.

In recent weeks Matete has also performed in a box-to-box midfield position and is effective when dribbling with the ball.

What’s been said about him?

Following Fleetwood’s 1-0 defeat against Burton in October former Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson heaped praise on Matete.

“Jay is a good player for his age,” said Grayson. “He does a lot of good things and I thought he was the best player on the pitch in terms of his understanding of the game, passing and receiving the ball and his tackling back as well.

“I thought he was very good and he has a lot more to come. He has a lot of youthful energy about him and has time on his side.”

Following his arrival at Fleetwood from Ipswich earlier this month, defender Toto Nsiala picked out Matete as a player who had impressed him.

“I played against Fleetwood for Ipswich, and I thought they were very good,” said Nsiala.

"I was impressed with Matete and the young midfielders who were very good on the day. I know the quality and there are a few young lads who have raw talent so I’m looking forward to working with them.”

