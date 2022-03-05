Alex Neil’s side dominated possession in the first half, with the best chances falling to top scorer Ross Stewart who headed a few efforts just wide.

The visitors kept up their pressure at the start of the second half but couldn’t find a way past goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans at Charlton.

@Philip_RJ89: A massively frustrating result. Two points dropped, and they could be costly in the race for the play-offs. Plenty of energy and good attacking play, but just not ruthless enough (very wasteful, in fact) in front of goal.

@davis0688: Good performance but very damaging result.

@andyjm_: Played really well, didn’t get the rub. There’s been PLENTY of things to moan about this season but that 90 minutes wasn’t one.

@GarethDuff: Really disappointing. Genuinely deserved three points and I don’t think one point will be enough in the grand scheme of things. That said, if you’d said we’d have four points from the last two games, I’d have snapped your hand off!

@StewH_: Better side without a doubt but so wasteful in front of goal. Encouraging to see Broadhead back in the mix but Pritchard going off looked a concern.

@GarethBarkerWMS: Tin hat on here but I thought we actually played better this week than we did at Wigan. Annoying we couldn’t take the chances we created. There are signs of life, we just need to put some of these teams away

@Terry94023972: I thought we played well. Didn't create enough from open play but nine times out of ten we would have won

@Hag_SAFC: Great to see Winchester has recovered his form. Gooch (bar that one rick in the first half) too. If we can get Broadhead firing and others off the treatment table, we may be able to get some momentum going

@SmarProcurement: Frustrating yes, but that’s two clean sheets away from home and Broadhead back for the run-in. All to play for.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.